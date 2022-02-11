Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Colder feel for Super Bowl Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While temperatures surged into the 60s for the end of the workweek, unfortunately, it won’t be staying around as colder wintry air moves in for Super Bowl weekend.

Gusty winds will continue with us this evening and tonight across the Commonwealth. While most will remain dry, by tonight, we will also be tracking a cold front that drops into the area bringing some scattered rain chances along with it. Temperatures will also stay on the mild side as we fall through the 50s this evening and then 40s for the overnight.

By the early morning hours of Saturday, temperatures will be slightly “warmer” than where we end up in the afternoon. We’ll have lower-40s early on, but by the later morning, we are looking at the 30s, which stay through the afternoon. With temperatures falling into the 30s, this could lead to any more precipitation changing over to a bit of a light snow chance. Northwesterly winds will continue to stay breezy, but gusts of only 15mph are expected.

We’ll keep our cold pattern going through Sunday and Monday, with highs staying in the 30s and lows around the upper teens. A few more flake chances will come again on Sunday evening, but most will remain dry as we go through much of the first half of the week. Temperatures finally surge back into the 40s Tuesday before rising more into the 50s and near 60 by Wednesday and Thursday. However, while temperatures surge, another system will move in Thursday, bringing gusty winds and the potential for strong storms across our area. We’re still ways out, but just something to keep on your radar this next week.

