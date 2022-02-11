Dozens of Kentucky American Water workers set to go on strike

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dozens of workers at Kentucky American Water will go on strike at midnight.

This comes after four months of failed negotiation for a new contract. That strike is scheduled to begin at 11:59 p.m. Friday. Workers say the strike will continue until the company fixes what the union calls ‘unfair labor practices.’

The National Conference of Firemen and Oilers issued a strike notice on Thursday. The union represents 68 workers of Kentucky American Water.

A spokesperson for the utility company tells us they have plans in place to keep things running. That includes other employees and contractors.

In a statement, the spokesperson says they’re disappointed the union decided to strike:

Kentucky American Water maintains robust business continuity and contingency plans. Our customers are at the center of everything we do and this advanced planning allows us to maintain water quality and reliable service in the interim through the support of other experienced Kentucky American Water employees as well as contractors.

We are disappointed that the union has indicated that it will proceed with a work stoppage. We believe that the last, best and final offer we presented to the National Conference of Firemen and Oilers Union is fair and reasonable and demonstrates our respect for employees and our commitment to providing quality, reliable service to our customers. Our offer is balanced in that it protects employees by providing them with good jobs and a fair compensation package, without seeking any wage concessions, while also improving efficiencies in how we work. At the same time, it protects our customers by supporting the provision of quality, reliable, timely and affordable service around the clock.

The union claims the company has tried to bypass them in negotiations. They’ve been trying to agree to a contract over the past four months. The union has filed four unfair labor practice charges. The National Labor Relations Board will review those.

A Kentucky American Water spokesperson told our news partners at the Herald-Leader, they’re confident federal authorities will side with the water company.

Workers are holding a rally Friday evening before they strike.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.