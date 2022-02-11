Advertisement

Dozens of students sent home from Scott Co. Middle for dress code violation

Dozens of girls were pulled out of class at Scott County Middle School on Friday for dress code violations on the first day of its trial run.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Dozens of girls were pulled out of class at Scott County Middle School on Friday for dress code violations on the first day of its trial run.

One student started conversations with school officials about allowing leggings as part of the dress code.

Madison Easterling said she first started talking to Scott County Middle School’s site base decision making council since the start of the school year about adjusting the dress code.

The 8th grader says she and her classmates were looking for a more comfortable style while at school. She’s gone to meetings and exchanged emails, which ultimately led to Friday and this trial run allowing girls to wear leggings on Fridays in February.

Students say things took a drastic turn when countless girls were pulled from class and written up for a dress code violation. One girl said she was so embarrassed she asked her mom to take her home.

“As myself I just wanna go to school and be comfortable. And honestly school is about learning, and they shouldn’t be focused on what we’re wearing they should be focus on education that they’re teaching us,” Easterling said.

A statement from the district says they understand that this is an important topic for families and improved communication of guidelines would have helped parents better understand this temporary change.

“I hope they realize like how the girls feel and that we want to be comfortable in our own clothes,” Easterling said.

A mother and daughter I talked to say they plan to be at the next site base meeting and board of education meeting, and they know of others who are planning to speak out against what happened today.

The next board of education meeting is Thursday at 6:30. Site base meets again on the 28th at 4:00 p.m.

The district said no students were required to leave school as a result of dress code today, though some chose to do so and were signed out by their parents.

