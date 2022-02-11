Advertisement

Family mourns after Ky. woman is killed in Tennessee

Woman who grew up in Bourbon Co. murdered in East Tennessee
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Family and friends of a Lexington woman are preparing to lay her to rest after she was killed in a shooting.

21-year-old Stacie Brugger moved to Tennessee to live with her biological mom when she was a high school senior. She was found dead at a Tennessee campground on Monday.

Officials there said her boyfriend confessed to shooting and killing her, but claims it was an accident.

“It’s a piece of me that’s been taken that can never be replaced,” said Donnie Brugger, Stacie’s dad.

Plans for a family reunion in Lexington celebrating a new baby are now overshadowed by plans for a burial.

“We all knew Stacie and we knew something was off,” said Marissa Brugger, Stacie’s sister.

Marissa said for the past few months, her normally upbeat, artistic and funny younger sister Stacie had sent confusing texts and seemed to be keeping things from her family.

“She was hanging out at the river at this campground and loved it. She said this guy was into hiking,” said Christy Brugger, Stacie’s mom.

Stacie’s family said they saw red flags and they want the public to watch out for any signs of trouble to protect their loved ones.

“We had heard the name Jordan, she had used it more with her sister than with us but it was within limited context,” Christy said.

Christy said Jordan turned out to be Tyler Owens, and he’s now facing murder charges.

“A man’s hurting you or you feel threatened, get away,” Donnie said.

The Bruggers said they don’t want history to be repeated. They said they’re re-telling Stacie’s story to keep her vibrant spirit alive.

“She had a way with words, art,” Christy said.

Her stepmom said Stacie had plans to move back to Kentucky. Her grave will sit in her hometown overlooking the water.

“When we sit there and we remember her, we’re going to be looking at that pond,” Christy said.

Brugger’s family said they’ll continue going to Tennessee for Owens’ court appearances.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen accused of shooting Lexington officer should have been in jail
Shooting at The Player's Club in Lexington
One person injured in Lexington shooting
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
New bill would require boat safety course in Kentucky
Catherine McKinney, mother of 4-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney, and Dakota Hill were booked in...
Mother of missing 4-year-old from Ky. arrested with boyfriend in Kansas

Latest News

Left to right: Officer Daniel True, Officer Junior Pauleus and Officer Jacob Webster.
Names of police officers involved in Lexington shooting released
Woman who grew up in Bourbon Co. murdered in East Tennessee
WATCH | Woman who grew up in Bourbon Co. murdered in East Tennessee
Ky. native Charles Young posthumously promoted to Brigadier General by President Biden
WATCH | Ky. native Charles Young posthumously promoted to Brigadier General by President Biden
President Joe Biden has posthumously promoted a Kentucky native and highly decorated US Army...
Ky. native Charles Young posthumously promoted to Brigadier General by President Biden