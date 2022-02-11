Family mourns after Ky. woman is killed in Tennessee

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Family and friends of a Lexington woman are preparing to lay her to rest after she was killed in a shooting.

21-year-old Stacie Brugger moved to Tennessee to live with her biological mom when she was a high school senior. She was found dead at a Tennessee campground on Monday.

Officials there said her boyfriend confessed to shooting and killing her, but claims it was an accident.

“It’s a piece of me that’s been taken that can never be replaced,” said Donnie Brugger, Stacie’s dad.

Plans for a family reunion in Lexington celebrating a new baby are now overshadowed by plans for a burial.

“We all knew Stacie and we knew something was off,” said Marissa Brugger, Stacie’s sister.

Marissa said for the past few months, her normally upbeat, artistic and funny younger sister Stacie had sent confusing texts and seemed to be keeping things from her family.

“She was hanging out at the river at this campground and loved it. She said this guy was into hiking,” said Christy Brugger, Stacie’s mom.

Stacie’s family said they saw red flags and they want the public to watch out for any signs of trouble to protect their loved ones.

“We had heard the name Jordan, she had used it more with her sister than with us but it was within limited context,” Christy said.

Christy said Jordan turned out to be Tyler Owens, and he’s now facing murder charges.

“A man’s hurting you or you feel threatened, get away,” Donnie said.

The Bruggers said they don’t want history to be repeated. They said they’re re-telling Stacie’s story to keep her vibrant spirit alive.

“She had a way with words, art,” Christy said.

Her stepmom said Stacie had plans to move back to Kentucky. Her grave will sit in her hometown overlooking the water.

“When we sit there and we remember her, we’re going to be looking at that pond,” Christy said.

Brugger’s family said they’ll continue going to Tennessee for Owens’ court appearances.

