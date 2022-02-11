Advertisement

Golden Alert issued for missing Lexington man

Police said 87-year-old Caudill Wilson has been missing since Wednesday, Feb. 9
Police said 87-year-old Caudill Wilson has been missing since Wednesday, Feb. 9
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man.

They said 87-year-old Caudill Wilson has been missing since Wednesday, Feb. 9 from the 3000 block of Rio Dosa Drive.

Police said Wilson is diabetic and on blood thinners.

It is unknown what Wilson is wearing.

Anyone with knowledge of Wilson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

