Golden Alert issued for missing Lexington man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man.

They said 87-year-old Caudill Wilson has been missing since Wednesday, Feb. 9 from the 3000 block of Rio Dosa Drive.

Police said Wilson is diabetic and on blood thinners.

It is unknown what Wilson is wearing.

Anyone with knowledge of Wilson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.