Gov. Beshear reports over 4K new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate just over 20%

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 4,693 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 1,232,297 cases. As of Friday, 2,029 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 385 are in the ICU, and 187 are on ventilators.

The governor said the state is seeing a 20.09% positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 1,105 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 46 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Friday. That brings the state total to 13,300.

