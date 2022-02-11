Advertisement

Group of Lexington mothers gathers to repeat message they hate repeating

A group of mothers, all too familiar with gun violence, have formed a tight bond.
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wantrice Proctor, Kenya Ballard, and Theresa Lacefield have something in common, they each have lost a loved one to gun violence.

“There’s no way to explain the pain that we actually feel,” said Lacefield, who lost her son to gun violence. “People think that once you do the funeral and your child is buried, that it’s over. It’s never over.”

They’re a part of a group called We Are Survivors. It was started by Anita Franklin, a community activist who lost her son to gun violence. The group holds an annual peace walk honoring victims and their families. The group includes more than 20 members.

“This is not the way that I would want to meet these mothers,” said Ballard, who lost three family members to gun violence. “This is not a group that I want anyone ever have to be a part of.”

Yet, the membership keeps growing. Just this week, more than 100 people gathered for a vigil honoring Landon Hayes. Police say the 10-year-old was killed during a murder-suicide.

Recently, a 16-year-old was arrested, accused of shooting a Lexington police officer.

These mothers are sharing their pain, hoping it will encourage young people to put the guns down.

“For the kids that pull the guns out, just think. If you don’t want to think about that person standing in front of you, think about your own life, think about what you’re doing to your family and that kid’s family,” said Proctor, who lost her son to gun violence.

It’s a message they’ve said before and hate to keep saying again.

Lexington is now at four gun-related homicides this year.

