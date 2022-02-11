Individual tries to use fake money for jail bond in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials in Logan County are warning the public of counterfeit bills that could be circulating throughout the community.

According to Logan County Jailer Phil Gregory, someone tried to use a fake $100 dollar bill as part of a $2500 bond payment. The bill appeared to have some foreign characters on it.

Officials are alerting the public so businesses and other community members can be on the lookout for potential others.

If you come across one of these bills, notify your local law enforcement, so officials can notify the Secret Service.

