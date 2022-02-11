Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A colder Super Bowl weekend

A cold blast sinks in this weekend
A cold blast sinks in this weekend(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Before the blast of cold air arrives, we expect daytime highs to surge well into the 50s & even some 60s.

It will be a solid end of the workweek. Most of our average highs run in the mid-40s. Today will include highs that go 10-15 degrees above those normals. Throw in some gusty winds and you have yourself a typical spring-like day!

A potent cold front will be packing a punch for this weekend. It will drop in tonight and bring showers during the last part of the day and early Saturday morning. As it passes, those winds could howl up to 30 to 40 MPH. Snow could blow through the region on the backside of this system. Snow showers could streak through our skies on Sunday as well. So most of you will see highs go from near 60 degrees all the way down to the 30s.

Take care of each other!

