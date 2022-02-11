Kentucky Newsmakers 2/13: One Lexington Director Devine Carama

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with One Lexington Director Devine Carama.

Lexington has seen an uptick in violence, especially shootings, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down. Victims are often young with promising lives cut short, and the death of a 10-year-old in a murder-suicide last weekend brought the problem into focus again.

The initiative called “One Lexington” is attempting to engage young people, community and faith groups and businesses in effort to make the city safer.

Running that program for the city is Lexington native Devine Carama. He’s a local hip-hop artist and activist with deep roots in the community, who has taught college courses and is raising his family here in Lexington.

