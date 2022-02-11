Ky. native Charles Young posthumously promoted to Brigadier General by President Biden

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - President Joe Biden has posthumously promoted a Kentucky native and highly decorated US Army veteran.

Colonel Charles Young, from Mason County, has earned the rank of Brigadier General.

“It will have some people saying, ‘well wait a minute, who was Charles Young?’” said Dr. George Wright, a U.S. history professor at the University of Kentucky.

Young was born to ex-slaves in Mason County. He attended West Point in 1884, only the ninth African American to do so and the third African American to graduate, all while enduring extreme racism, according to his biography.

(Story continues below tweet.)

Thank you @GovAndyBeshear for your work to ensure Colonel Young receives the recognition he deserves.



If folks have a minute today, I encourage you to read about the Colonel’s service to our nation: https://t.co/n4B9DB6fij — President Biden (@POTUS) February 3, 2022

“This person’s entire life is truly of epic proportion,” Dr. Wright said.

Young fought in the Philippine American War, taught military science at Wilberforce University in Ohio, spoke six languages, was the first African American superintendent in 1903, and was a diplomat. But during World War 1, due to segregation, his rise in ranks would stop with Colonel, much to his dislike.

“All the people but Charles Young who were Colonels become Generals,” Dr. Wright said.

Gov. Beshear posthumously promoted Young to Brigadier General, recognized only in the commonwealth. Beshear petitioned President Biden to do the same, and last week, the president granted the request.

Now, he’s recognized as Brigadier General Charles Young.

“I think it is something the east end neighborhood and community can be proud of,” Lexington Councilmember James Brown said.

The Charles Young Center sits in Councilmember Brown’s district. The building is home to community support programs.

Even if it is 100 years after his death, Dr. Wright believes the promotion is the right thing to do.

“We all should care that we want all wrongs righted,” Dr. Wright said.

Councilmember Brown said he will look into getting the name changed on the front of the building to Brigadier General Charles Young Center.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.