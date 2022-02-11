Advertisement

Ky. Senate passes their version of car tax relief bill

The Kentucky Senate passed another version of a bill that’s designed to provide car tax relief.
The Kentucky Senate passed another version of a bill that’s designed to provide car tax relief.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Senate passed another version of a bill that’s designed to provide car tax relief.

Earlier this week, lawmakers in the House passed a bill to return how taxes are assessed.

The Senate bill, which unanimously passed 34-0, is a joint resolution and directs the governor to direct the revenue cabinet to exempt the pandemic-driven increase.

The sponsor of the bill, Donald Douglas, R-Nicholasville, says it will save people a total of $70 million.

Instead of assessing values at the current rate, it would ask to move away from the deviation and use the rate that existed before the pandemic. Lawmakers are asking that it be good for two years.

Sen. Douglas says it would also provide reimbursement for those who already paid their bills.

“I just think this is a win for the people of the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” Sen. Douglas said. “And I know here in the Senate, I know in the House, in the whole General Assembly, I want our taxpayers to know that we are hoping to give them a lot more wins as the session moves along.

It’s not clear which version of the bill, House or Senate, will get final passage. It’s interesting to note that both bills have passed their respective chambers unanimously.

The Senate bill now goes to the House and the Senate will be taking up the House bill.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen accused of shooting Lexington officer should have been in jail
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Catherine McKinney, mother of 4-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney, and Dakota Hill were booked in...
Mother of missing 4-year-old from Ky. arrested with boyfriend in Kansas
Three teenagers charged in connection with shooting of Lexington police officer
Bipartisan legislation will be introduced at the Kentucky Sate Capitol to reduce what advocates...
Bill to be introduced in Ky. that would take guns away from people during a ‘crisis’

Latest News

William Bowman, 28.
Lexington man facing long list of charges after high-speed chase
Temperatures will drop again
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
A cold blast sinks in this weekend
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A colder Super Bowl weekend
Shooting at The Player's Club in Lexington
One person injured in Lexington shooting