Lexington man facing long list of charges after high-speed chase

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man is facing a long list of charges after a high-speed chase.

According to the Powell County Sheriff’s Office, around 1:30 a.m. Friday, a deputy stopped the car driven by 28-year-old William Bowman at the intersection of 9th St. and Main St. in Clay City.

The sheriff’s office says Bowman sped off as the deputy got out of his cruiser. They say Bowman drove onto Main St. at high-speed. More deputies and police officers from Clay City and Stanton joined the chase.

When the chase passed Clay City Elementary, the sheriff’s office says Bowman was seen throwing suspected meth out of the driver’s window.

Bowman eventually made a right turn onto the 16MM westbound Mountain Parkway on-ramp, where the sheriff’s office says he made a quick stop to let a woman out of the car.

He then took off down the parkway into Clark County at speeds exceeding 115 mph. The sheriff’s office says, at one point, Bowman also crossed the median and drove towards oncoming traffic.

The chase went for about 14 miles before Bowman got off the parkway and onto I-64. They say Bowman then made a u-turn at the 97 MM and got back onto the Mountain Parkway. He drove another 16 miles back into Powell County and got off the Mountain Parkway at the 16MM Clay City exit.

At that point, the sheriff’s office says a deputy was able to catch up to Bowman on Main St., near Clay City Elementary. They say he then turned onto 7th Avenue and eventually made his way back to Main St. where the chase would end near IGA due to Bowman running out of gas.

Bowman was arrested and taken to the Powell County Detention Center on a long list of charges:

Scott County bench warrant

speeding 26mph or > (limited access)

fleeing or evading police, 1st deg (motor vehicle

wanton endangerment 1st deg, police officer x6

wanton endangerment 1st degree

reckless driving

tampering with physical evidence

improper turn - drive/lane - enter limited access hwy

operating on suspended or revoked license

no registration plates

no registration receipt

failure of owner to maintain req ins/sec 1st

resisting arrest

disregarding stop sign

failure to wear seat belts

excessive windshield/window tinting

improper passing

failure to or improper signal

