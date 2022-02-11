Man wrapped in Minnie Mouse blanket robs Ky. gas station

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a robbery suspect.

It happened Thursday night at Clarks Marathon on Cherry Blossom Drive near exit 129.

The suspect wrapped himself up in a Minnie Mouse blanket.

They say he had on a mask and pulled a gun on the clerk.

If you know the subject contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at (502)863-7855 or send an anonymous tip to their Text-A-Tip line at (859)509-0510.

