Man wrapped in Minnie Mouse blanket robs Ky. gas station
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a robbery suspect.
It happened Thursday night at Clarks Marathon on Cherry Blossom Drive near exit 129.
The suspect wrapped himself up in a Minnie Mouse blanket.
They say he had on a mask and pulled a gun on the clerk.
If you know the subject contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at (502)863-7855 or send an anonymous tip to their Text-A-Tip line at (859)509-0510.
