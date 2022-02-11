Advertisement

Man wrapped in Minnie Mouse blanket robs Ky. gas station

WATCH | Man wrapped in Minnie Mouse blanket robs Ky. gas station
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a robbery suspect.

It happened Thursday night at Clarks Marathon on Cherry Blossom Drive near exit 129.

The suspect wrapped himself up in a Minnie Mouse blanket.

They say he had on a mask and pulled a gun on the clerk.

If you know the subject contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at (502)863-7855 or send an anonymous tip to their Text-A-Tip line at (859)509-0510.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify and locate a person of interest from a ROBBERY that occurred...

Posted by Scott Co. Ky. Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 10, 2022

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen accused of shooting Lexington officer should have been in jail
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Shooting at The Player's Club in Lexington
One person injured in Lexington shooting
Catherine McKinney, mother of 4-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney, and Dakota Hill were booked in...
Mother of missing 4-year-old from Ky. arrested with boyfriend in Kansas
New bill would require boat safety course in Kentucky

Latest News

(File photo: WKYT/Kristen Kennedy)
Dozens of Kentucky American Water workers set to go on strike
The Kentucky Senate passed another version of a bill that’s designed to provide car tax relief.
Ky. Senate passes their version of car tax relief bill
William Bowman, 28.
Lexington man facing long list of charges after high-speed chase
Temperatures will drop again
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast