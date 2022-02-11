Advertisement

Names of police officers involved in Lexington shooting released

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The names of the Lexington police officers involved in a shooting that has a 16-year-old facing attempted murder charges have been released.

The Lexington Police Department says the three officers involved were Officer Junior Pauleus, who had been on with the department for eight months, Officer Daniel True and Officer Jacob Webster, both six-year veterans.

Left to right: Officer Daniel True, Officer Junior Pauleus and Officer Jacob Webster.
Left to right: Officer Daniel True, Officer Junior Pauleus and Officer Jacob Webster.(Lexington Police Dept.)

The shooting happened Saturday, Feb. 5, near the Shell station on Newtown Pike and Newtown Court when officers approached a group of teens to talk to them about another shooting.

Investigators say the 16-year-old fired at the officers. Police say Officer Pauleus was the officer who was hit. They say he was wearing a ballistic vest and will be OK.

Police say Officer Webster returned fire, but no one was hurt.

Earlier this week, WKYT learned that the teen should have been in jail at the time of the shooting.

This investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information about this case to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

