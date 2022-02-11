One person injured in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating after a man was shot early Friday morning in Lexington.

Officers were called out to The Player’s Club on Winchester road for reports of gunshots around 3:30 a.m.

Police say when they arrived they found shell casings in the parking lot.

Not long after the shooting, a man showed up at UK hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say the man’s injuries are non-life threatening.

This area of Lexington has seen five homicides since 2019.

