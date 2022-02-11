Advertisement

One person injured in Lexington shooting

Shooting at The Player's Club in Lexington
Shooting at The Player's Club in Lexington(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating after a man was shot early Friday morning in Lexington.

Officers were called out to The Player’s Club on Winchester road for reports of gunshots around 3:30 a.m.

Police say when they arrived they found shell casings in the parking lot.

Not long after the shooting, a man showed up at UK hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say the man’s injuries are non-life threatening.

This area of Lexington has seen five homicides since 2019.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen accused of shooting Lexington officer should have been in jail
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Catherine McKinney, mother of 4-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney, and Dakota Hill were booked in...
Mother of missing 4-year-old from Ky. arrested with boyfriend in Kansas
Three teenagers charged in connection with shooting of Lexington police officer
Bipartisan legislation will be introduced at the Kentucky Sate Capitol to reduce what advocates...
Bill to be introduced in Ky. that would take guns away from people during a ‘crisis’

Latest News

‘I’m concerned about our workforce:’ Survey shows Ky. teachers are reaching a breaking point
New bill would require boat safety course in Kentucky
Police said 87-year-old Caudill Wilson has been missing since Wednesday, Feb. 9
Golden Alert issued for missing Lexington man
The Marvin and Gentry band recording the "Times Like These" music video.
Kentucky Musicians record song for tornado victims