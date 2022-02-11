Super Bowl LVI | Burrow’s youth football coach reflects on old memories

THE PLAINS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Coach Sam Smathers has photos of Joe Burrow scattered throughout his garage. It’s his man cave and a safe haven on gameday. He calls it “the dog pound.”

“To wrap your head around what he’s doing and where he’s at right now, and what’s going to happen on Sunday... I’m just proud,” Smathers said.

For years, Smathers coached youth football in Athens County. He remembers when he first met Joe Burrow

“One of the assistant coaches said, you’ve got to come watch this boy throw the ball,” Smathers said.

It didn’t take long for Smathers to make a decision on where to play the tall, lanky third-grader. The young kid was destined to play quarterback. Smathers’ has old highlights of young Burrow. He watches them in awe of Burrow’s ability.

“You watch the kid roll out to his left, turn, square his shoulders... he was just putting it on a dime. I mean he was zipping it with some strength. I’m like, wow!” Smathers said.

Burrow was the quarterback that a youth football coach might dream of having, and his football IQ was next level. Smathers even trusted him to call audibles at the line of scrimmage based on how the defense was lined up. Today, you hear stories about Burrow’s leadership frequently. It is a quality that Smathers stressed to the young quarterback in the earliest days of his football career.

“I told him, ‘being a quarterback, you’ve got to be the leader of the team.’ He was quiet, not a rah-rah guy. If somebody did something wrong, he didn’t get down on anybody. He’d say, ‘come on, we’ll get it!” Smathers said.

That leadership quickly turned into confidence, and it’s carried him to the highest level of the game.

“You go to the games, you go to the stadium in person and watch and you see him out there doing it. It’s like, OK that’s cool, that’s Joey! But even at a young age, you could see him rising to the top,” Smathers said.

So while some outside of Ohio may doubt the Bengals in Sunday’s matchup, Smathers would never bet against the young kid he once had the privilege to coach.

“When Joey’s on the field, anything is possible. Don’t count him out. Don’t count him out.”

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.