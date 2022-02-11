Advertisement

WATCH: KHSAA Sweet 16 bracket draw show

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - For fans, parents and players, it’s one of the most anticipated days on the sports calendar in the Commonwealth and WKYT brings the excitement right to you!

Join us at 12:30 p.m. Friday (watch above) as we set the brackets for the KHSAA Mingua Beef Jerky Girls Sweet 16 and the UK HealthCare KHSAA Boys Sweet 16.

KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett, Rob Ullery with UK HealthCare, WKYT Sports Director Brian Milam and his WKYT teammate Dave Baker will analyze potential match-ups.

