Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Winter air staying for Super Bowl Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a sharp drop of temperatures into the weekend, we’ll continue to stay below average through Sunday before another warm surge makes an appearance next week.

A few flurries will stay around through this evening and tonight for parts of the Commonwealth. While this snow won’t cause any roadway problems, a few heavier bands could bring a light dusting to elevated surfaces. Either way, we’ll hold on to cold air lasting through tonight as temperatures fall through the 20s with wind chills in the teens.

By Sunday morning, most will begin the morning in the lower-20s with some cold valley areas seeing the teens. We’ll have mostly dry conditions throughout the day, with a few flurry chances at times. Again, this snow chance won’t bring any impacts to travel, but the greater chances for snow will enter during the evening hours. Skies will stay mostly cloudy throughout the day, with sunshine at times. By the afternoon and evening, highs are expected to only reach into the mid-30s.

We’ll keep our dry weather going into the first half of next week, with temperatures rebounding into a milder feel. We’ll have upper-30s Monday, but then get into the 50s and even near 60 by Wednesday. Most will break into the 60s on Thursday; however, that is also when we’re tracking our next storm threat. The severe threat is still in question around our region, but we can expect gusty showers and thunderstorms most of Thursday. On the backside of this system for late Thursday and into Friday, arctic air quickly surges in, bringing a wintry mix threat as well.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.