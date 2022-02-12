Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Flurries and cold air into Super Bowl weekend

Saturday’s Forecast
FastCast saturday morning
By Ally Blake
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 6:42 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday morning y’all! It is a chilly day ahead of us in the bluegrass with breezy winds. Today is one of those days where temps fall all day long. Highs are only likely in the 30s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will previal. There is also a chance for some flurries into the afternoon and evening.

The rest of our Super Bowl weekend features more cold temps and another shot of some flakes. Tomorrow temps start off in the teens and low 20s with partly cloudy skies. There is another chance for flakes into the afternoon and evening as temps hover around freezing.

The start of the workweek is dry and temps mild out mid-week. We are also watching our next storm system that will likely bring heavy rain and gusty winds. This will also raise temps to the 60s, before a big cold front rolls in.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better weekend:)

