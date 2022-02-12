Advertisement

Cats knock off Gators, 78-57

Tshiebwe leads way with 7th-straight double-double
Oscar Tshiebwe logged a double-double on Saturday as UK knocked off Florida, 78-57.
By Steve Moss
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky big man Oscar Tshiebwe recorded his seventh-straight double-double and the No. 5 Wildcats handled Florida on Saturday, 78-57

Tshiebwe scored 27 points and 19 rebounds.

Kellan Grady chipped in 15 points. TyTy Washington finished with 10 points despite leaving the game at the 12:50 mark in the second half.

The Wildcats remain locked in second place in the SEC.

UK (21-4, 10-2) travels to No. 19 Tennessee on Tuesday. Tip is set for 9 p.m.

