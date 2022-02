Franklin County sweeps Friday doubleheader vs. Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Franklin County boys beat Frankfort 53-51 Friday night thanks to a buzzer-beating layup.

The Flyers (9-16) visit Eastern on February 12. The Panthers (11-15) host Western Hills on February 14.

Awesome ending during Kentucky High School Basketball, Franklin County High School vs Frankfort High Congratulations. @CoachMoore2533 @SportsCenter #Top10 pic.twitter.com/5iUZWdjbf8 — BP (@GoBigBlueNation) February 12, 2022

In the girls game, Franklin County hammered Frankfort 59-25.

The Flyers (20-5) host George Rogers Clark on February 12.

