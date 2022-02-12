Advertisement

‘It goes such a long way:’ Kentuckians participate in annual ‘Shop & Share’ event benefiting domestic violence victims

Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman talks to volunteers with Greenhouse 17.
Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman talks to volunteers with Greenhouse 17.(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -First Lady Britainy Beshear invited Kentuckians to go shopping for a cause Saturday.

The annual “Shop & Share” event returned to Food City, Super Dollar, IGA, Kroger and Save-a-Lot locations.

First Lady Jane Beshear started the program in 2009 to help domestic violence shelters in the Commonwealth. “Shop & Share” partners with the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence every year, and has raised more than $5 million for shelters.

The store parking lots were full during Superbowl weekend, drawing in a lot of attention for the event.

Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman joined shoppers at Kroger’s Leestown Rd. location.

“I’m really excited to be able to walk through and to be able to pick out a few things that are on this list that we’ll drop off with the volunteers afterwards,” she said.

Every item purchased at this Kroger store goes straight to Greenhouse 17.

Greenhouse 17 executive director Darlene Thomas said the event is an easy way to help local shelters.

“‘Shop & Share’ is a way for the community to engage and be a part of the solutions of intimate partner violence,” Thomas said.

While picking up eggs, Valentine’s Day bouquets and Superbowl snacks, Kentuckians were asked to add a few more items to their grocery lists, like coffee, tea, paper goods, trash bags, diapers and hand soap.

“If everybody just chips in one thing, that helps to break up the cost for other folks, Lt. Gov. Coleman said.

Thomas said there’s been a rise in intimate partner violence in the past few years.

“As a community, it effects us all, the wonderful things like ‘Shop & Share,’ and the horrific things where lots of families are suffering this week because of the violence that took place last weekend,” she said.

Thomas said by adding items to the cart, it’s removing stress from victims trying to rebuild.

“These are usually women, moms and their children who are in need,” Lt Gov. Coleman said. “They need some support, it’s a simple way, but it goes such a long way.”

Thomas said the supplies collected in one event typically last and feed families for around one year.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Stacie Brugger moved to Tennessee to live with her biological mom when she was a...
Family mourns after Ky. woman is killed in Tennessee
Scott County MIddle School
Dozens of Scott Co. Middle students written up for dress code violation after wearing leggings
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a robbery suspect. It happened...
Suspect in Minnie Mouse blanket gas station robbery arrested
Shooting at The Player's Club in Lexington
One person injured in Lexington shooting
Left to right: Officer Daniel True, Officer Junior Pauleus and Officer Jacob Webster.
Names of police officers involved in Lexington shooting released

Latest News

From plants to medicine and electricity, ‘Science is my Superpower’ was the theme of this...
‘Science is my Superpower’ science fair back for its 37th year
Weekend Outlook
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Flurries and cold air into Super Bowl weekend
Franklin County beats Frankfort Friday night.
Franklin County sweeps Friday doubleheader vs. Frankfort
As the buzz around the big game continues to build, Lexington businesses are hard at work...
Lexington businesses preparing for Super Bowl boom