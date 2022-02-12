Advertisement

Lexington businesses preparing for Super Bowl boom

As the buzz around the big game continues to build, Lexington businesses are hard at work...
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With Super Bowl weekend upon us, the Cincinnati Bengals aren’t the only ones looking to pounce on a big opportunity.

Shop Local Kentucky has created its own jungle collection for the folks of Lexington who are gearing up for the big game, and co-owner Rick Paynter said the response has been overwhelming.

“We’ve been working around the clock 16 hours a day, shipping around the clock trying to get everything here,” Paynter said.

Paynter said it’s not what they’re used to doing since it’s not UK stuff, but that it’s been a fun time. They even got their hands on some pairs of Joe Burrow’s signature sunglasses.

But Paynter has his reservations about creating any championship merch just yet.

“That’s a hard line to tow because we got to be prepared for a big win. But at the same time, I’m a fan so I don’t want to jinx them,” Paynter said.

Once people are donning their best black and orange, the restaurants downtown will be eager to greet them on Super Bowl Sunday.

“Everybody pretty much is rooting for the Bengals. Even though next year they’ll be rooting for their own team, there is a buzz about it, they are rooting for the underdog,” said Paul Murphy, the owner of The Horse and Jockey.

Murphy said recent Super Bowls have been a letdown.

“The last couple years with the Super Bowl here, there wasn’t much of a buzz around it. Pandemic was going on, people wanted to stay at home,” Murphy said.

In addition, the pandemic continued to cause trouble for restaurants like his over the past couple months. He’s excited to have a busy bar watching the Bengals on his big screen.

They’ll be offering up specials on food and drinks and Shop Local Kentucky will make the unprecedented move to open Sunday for anyone’s last-minute clothing needs.

“We’re kind of in an unprecedented time, the Bengals are in the Super Bowl,” Murphy said.

The Horse and Jockey is taking reservations for this weekend and the spots are filling up fast.

