LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mt. Sterling Fire Department responded to a house fire on Spring Street around 11:30 on Saturday morning.

Montgomery County coroner has confirmed that a 57-year-old male perished in the fire.

Although the house fire has been put out by the county fire department, the cause of the fire is unknown.

The investigation is still ongoing.

