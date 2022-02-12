‘Science is my Superpower’ science fair back for its 37th year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - From plants to medicine and electricity, ‘Science is my Superpower’ was the theme of this year’s Kentucky American Water and Fayette County Public Schools annual science fair.

“Kentucky American Water is so pleased to partner with our friends at the Fayette County Public Schools for this event this year. We’re so happy to be back after a break. We’re really proud of the resilience of our students and teachers over the last couple of years, and we’re so excited to celebrate them,” said Ellen Williams, external affairs officer at Kentucky American Water.

This year is the 37th year of the event. The students were excited to share their work and learn from others. Educators say it’s essential to embrace science and ask questions.

“Part of the first thing to come to my mind is to follow the science. We need to know what the science is. The ability for up for a child to make sense of phenomena that are around them is so important. For them to be able to problem solve all through life, just not in their science classes but the world also,” said David Helm, Fayette County’s K-12 science instructional specialist.

Patton Barlow-Fiero is a 4th grader at SCAPA who wants to be a doctor one day, so it was only fitting for her to dive into testing masks for her project.

“I thought it would be fun. It’s something on my affecting us right now in this pandemic, and if I knew which mask and I know people should be wearing it when I don’t know-how, said Barlow-Fiero.

William McConnell is a 4th grader at garret morgan elementary. He has dreams of being a sports announcer but still was able to integrate science into his active experiment.

“I learned that 4/7 people have a better reaction from Their first trial to their trial,” said McConnell.

The winners from the event will go on to regionals.

