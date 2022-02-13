Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Mild surge coming before storm chances

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While temperatures have remained cold this weekend and will continue into Valentine’s Day, a milder surge is coming ahead this week before strong storms make an appearance.

Snow showers will enter from the north and move through central and eastern Kentucky this evening and tonight. While we aren’t expecting any significant problems, snow in some areas could bring a bit of accumulation, and if it sticks to roadways, slow down. A few flurries will be possible for other areas, but otherwise, we’ll keep it dry and cold. Temperatures will fall through the 20s for tonight and end up into the teens in central and northern Kentucky.

Monday morning will start on the frigid side in the lower-20s and upper teens. A few flurries could remain for some during the first part of the day, but we’ll have mostly dry conditions with a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon and evening. Highs on Monday are expected to stay on the chilly side as we see upper-30s and lower-40s for highs. If you have any dinner plans for Valentine’s Day, expect some cold conditions in the evening as we see temperatures drop into the 30s.

We’ll keep dry conditions going through Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures enter into a more mild surge. Highs on both days will rise into the 50s and even near 60 on Wednesday. We’ll keep the 60s around for Thursday; however, that is also when we’re tracking our next storm threat in the forecast. By the end of the week, this system is expected to bring strong winds, heavy rain, and the potential for strong to severe storms. The severe threat is still looking most significant to our south, but we’ll get a better handle on those threats as we get closer.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.