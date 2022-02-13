Ally Blake’s Forecast | Flurries and cold temps on this WHO DEY

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning y’all! It is Super Bowl SunDEY and temps are in the teens and low 20s with flurries. A little bit of nature’s confetti ahead of the big game!

We’ll have mostly dry conditions throughout the day, with a few flurry chances at times. Again, this snow chance won’t bring any impacts to travel, but the greater chances for snow will enter during the evening hours. Skies will stay mostly cloudy throughout the day, with sunshine at times. By the afternoon and evening, highs are expected to only reach into the mid-30s.

We’ll keep our dry weather going into the first half of next week, with temperatures rebounding into a milder feel. We’ll have upper-30s Monday, but then get into the 50s and even near 60 by Wednesday. Most will break into the 60s on Thursday; however, that is also when we’re tracking our next storm threat. The severe threat is still in question around our region, but we can expect gusty showers and thunderstorms most of Thursday. On the backside of this system for late Thursday and into Friday, arctic air quickly surges in, bringing a wintry mix threat as well.

I hope you all have a great day:)

