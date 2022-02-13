Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Flurries and cold temps on this WHO DEY

Sunday’s Forecast
FastCast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Ally Blake tracks rain and snow
By Ally Blake
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning y’all! It is Super Bowl SunDEY and temps are in the teens and low 20s with flurries. A little bit of nature’s confetti ahead of the big game!

We’ll have mostly dry conditions throughout the day, with a few flurry chances at times. Again, this snow chance won’t bring any impacts to travel, but the greater chances for snow will enter during the evening hours. Skies will stay mostly cloudy throughout the day, with sunshine at times. By the afternoon and evening, highs are expected to only reach into the mid-30s.

We’ll keep our dry weather going into the first half of next week, with temperatures rebounding into a milder feel. We’ll have upper-30s Monday, but then get into the 50s and even near 60 by Wednesday. Most will break into the 60s on Thursday; however, that is also when we’re tracking our next storm threat. The severe threat is still in question around our region, but we can expect gusty showers and thunderstorms most of Thursday. On the backside of this system for late Thursday and into Friday, arctic air quickly surges in, bringing a wintry mix threat as well.

I hope you all have a great day:)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Stacie Brugger moved to Tennessee to live with her biological mom when she was a...
Family mourns after Ky. woman is killed in Tennessee
Scott County MIddle School
Dozens of Scott Co. Middle students written up for dress code violation after wearing leggings
Although the house fire has been put out by the county fire department, the cause of the fire...
Mt. Sterling house fire leaves one dead
Left to right: Officer Daniel True, Officer Junior Pauleus and Officer Jacob Webster.
Names of police officers involved in Lexington shooting released
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a robbery suspect. It happened...
Suspect in Minnie Mouse blanket gas station robbery arrested

Latest News

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
While winter air is here to stay this weekend, a milder surge quickly moves in next week before...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Winter air staying for Super Bowl Sunday
Weekend Outlook
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Flurries and cold air into Super Bowl weekend
As a cold front passes overnight tonight, colder wintry air will fill in for the weekend
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Colder feel for Super Bowl Weekend