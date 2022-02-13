Advertisement

Bus driver shot, killed on the job in Charlotte

Police say a CATS bus driver that was shot in uptown Charlotte Friday night, has died from his injuries.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Police said a Charlotte Area Transit System bus driver that was shot in uptown Charlotte Friday night has died from his injuries.

The shooting happened on West Trade Street near South Graham Street around 9:35 p.m., WBTV reported.

Police said a suspect fired shots at Rivera from an SUV.

There were four passengers on the bus, but none of them were injured.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said the bus had traveled off of the roadway.

Charlotte Area Transit System identified the driver as 41-year-old Ethan Rivera.

Medics took Rivera to the hospital, but he died on Saturday. The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

A motive for the shooting wasn’t specified.

In a statement Sunday, CATS called the shooting “a senseless act of violence,” adding, “Ethan was a public servant and valued member of the Charlotte community. We grieve with his family during this time.”

Charlotte Meckenburg Police Department said information on the suspect vehicle is coming soon.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Stacie Brugger moved to Tennessee to live with her biological mom when she was a...
Family mourns after Ky. woman is killed in Tennessee
Scott County MIddle School
Dozens of Scott Co. Middle students written up for dress code violation after wearing leggings
Although the house fire has been put out by the county fire department, the cause of the fire...
Mt. Sterling house fire leaves one dead
Left to right: Officer Daniel True, Officer Junior Pauleus and Officer Jacob Webster.
Names of police officers involved in Lexington shooting released
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Blockades on Canada-US border continue as protests swell

Latest News

This photo provided by Avocados From Mexico shows a scene from Avocados From Mexico 2022 Super...
US suspends Mexican avocado imports on eve of Super Bowl
Several thousand people in Kyiv attended 'March of Unity for Ukraine' on Saturday.
US: Over 130,000 Russian troops now staged outside Ukraine
Police walk the line to remove all truckers and supporters after a court injunction gave police...
Police arrest remaining protesters at US-Canada bridge
The nonprofit Elizabeth's Village purchased a house in Georgetown. The team will renovate and...
‘The doors are going to open soon:’ Renovations underway for Scott Co. domestic violence shelter