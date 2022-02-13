‘The doors are going to open soon:’ Renovations underway for Scott Co. domestic violence shelter

SCOTT CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Scott County will soon have its own domestic violence shelter.

The nonprofit Elizabeth’s Village purchased a property in Georgetown. They help women and children experiencing intimate partner violence.

The women who work there said Scott County lacks many of the resources needed to help survivors.

Executive director Kandice Whitehouse said opening the shelter is a dream nearly five years in the making.

“Knowing that there’s that gap and feeling like we’re the ones that are supposed to be stepping into that,” she said.

Whitehouse said, right now a lot of needs can’t be met in the county.

“The sheer number of people calling the police department, reaching out for services that aren’t here, even trying to get services out of county and not being able to be accepted due to them being at capacity,” Whitehouse said.

She said Elizabeth’s Village is forced to turn someone away on average, once a week.

“It’s heartbreaking and heart wrenching to have to say no to them knowing that it took so much courage to come in,” she said.

That’s why the nonprofit pushed and planned to make a very important purchase.

“We have purchased a property here in downtown and we will be converting it to a domestic violence shelter,” Whitehouse said.

A white house sitting on a corner will be a home to women and children who need it. Whitehouse said it will include a playroom, community living space, therapy rooms, offices and 18 beds for survivors.

“We’ve told a few [survivors] and they are very excited and are happy to be one of the reasons, one of the stories that motivated us to get where we are today,” Whitehouse said.

After renovations and expansions a house will become a home.

To help fundraise for the renovation, Elizabeth’s Village launched its “More than a Number” campaign. You can donate to the nonprofit here.

