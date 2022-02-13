Advertisement

Kentucky snaps four-game losing streak at Alabama

Dre’una Edwards scored 24 points off the bench.
UK beats Alabama 67-63.
UK beats Alabama 67-63.
By Alex Walker
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WKYT) - The Kentucky women’s basketball team snapped their four-game losing streak at Alabama 67-63 on Sunday afternoon.

Dre’una Edwards scored 24 points off the bench and Kentucky (10-11, 3-8 SEC) got 39 points off the bench as a team.

Rhyne Howard played with her shooting hand taped up and scored nine points, adding nine rebounds, three blocks, a steal and an assist.

The Wildcats forced 18 turnovers and converted those into 18 points. Kentucky also held an advantage in second-chance points, 17-8, and fast break points, 15-5.

The Wildcats host Mississippi State Tuesday at 6:00 on the SEC Network Plus.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

