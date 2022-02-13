Advertisement

Murray St. hangs on at Morehead St., 57-53

Racers win 14th-straight game
Morehead St. dropped an important home game in the OVC on Saturday, falling to Murray St., 57-53.
Morehead St. dropped an important home game in the OVC on Saturday, falling to Murray St., 57-53.
By Gary Graves (AP)
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) - Tevin Brown made a go-ahead layup with 16 seconds remaining and KJ Williams added two free throws as No. 23 Murray State beat Morehead State 57-53 Saturday for its 14th consecutive victory.

The Racers trailed 50-42 with 4:24 left before clawing back to lead 53-50 with 1:01 left as Williams made baskets less than a minute apart.

Tray Hollowell’s 3-pointer with 36 seconds left tied the game before Brown drove inside for the go-ahead basket.

Williams rebounded Ta’Lon Cooper’s missed layup with :04 remaining.

Johni Broome had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Morehead State.

