Transy women, men pick up wins over Anderson
No. 4 women’s team now 19-0
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Transylvania women’s and men’s basketball teams scored wins on Saturday over Anderson.
The No. 4-ranked women’s team were impressive in the homecourt win. Kennedi Stacy led the winners with 20 points in the 78-48 blowout.
Hunter Penn led the men’s squad to a 71-59 win over Anderson in the second game of the day at the Beck Center.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.