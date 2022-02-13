Advertisement

Transy women, men pick up wins over Anderson

No. 4 women’s team now 19-0
Transy women's and mens' basketball won on Saturday over Anderson.
By Steve Moss
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Transylvania women’s and men’s basketball teams scored wins on Saturday over Anderson.

The No. 4-ranked women’s team were impressive in the homecourt win. Kennedi Stacy led the winners with 20 points in the 78-48 blowout.

Hunter Penn led the men’s squad to a 71-59 win over Anderson in the second game of the day at the Beck Center.

