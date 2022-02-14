Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Spring-like surge leads to storms this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a cold weekend and start to the workweek, the good news is that milder air is heading our way over the next few days, but we’re keeping a close eye on a strong to severe storm threat later this week.

Cold conditions will continue with us for this evening and tonight, so if you have any plans for Valentine’s Day, you’ll want to make sure to dress warmly. Temperatures will cool back into the 20s after sunset, and winds will stay just breezy enough to make it feel much colder into the lower-20s and even teens by later tonight. The silver lining is that we will keep things dry with clear skies overnight.

We’ll have lower-20s and upper teens around to start the day by early Tuesday morning. Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions will be around throughout the day as well, with southerly winds taking over. These winds and sunshine will help boost temperatures back into a milder feel for the day, and we’ll even reach above average. Afternoon highs are expected to be in the upper-40s to lower-50s for most, with some in southern Kentucky slightly warmer.

We’ll keep this Spring-like surge continuing into Wednesday and even into Thursday as highs reach near and into the 60s. Unfortunately, heavy showers and thunderstorms will move in throughout the day for Thursday. These storms could even become strong to severe across our region, so we’ll be watching that threat. Besides a severe aspect, heavy rain could lead to localized high water issues, and winds will remain gusty. A sharp drop in temperatures will occur into Friday as we fall below freezing, but mild air quickly returns on the backside as we head into next weekend.

