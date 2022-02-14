Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A chilly Valentine’s Day

Monday’s Forecast
FastCast - early morning
By Ally Blake
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Good Monday morning y’all! It is Valentine’s Day and a cold one across the bluegrass.

Temps are ranging in the teens and low 20s to start off the day. Flurries are starting to taper off out in eastern Kentucky, and the clouds should recede by noon. Lots of sunshine to follow, but temps stay in the mid-30s. This will start a much drier and milder pattern before some big changes. Tuesday looks to get into the 50s with fair skies. By mid-week, temps surge into the upper 50s with gustier winds and clouds increasing ahead of our next storm system. This will bring heavy rain Thursday, gusty winds, and even some rumbles of thunder. Temps will hit 60 before crashing throughout the day. On the backside of this system, we have to watch out for a potential switch over to a wintery mix late Thursday and early Friday. Temps will drop into the 30s for highs. Into the weekend things stay dry and temps rise back to normal levels.

I hope you have a great day! :)

