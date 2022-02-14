Advertisement

American Airlines flight diverted due to ‘unruly passenger’

The airline said the flight stopped because a 'passenger was interfering with the flight crew.'
The airline said the flight stopped because a 'passenger was interfering with the flight crew.'(Mouaz Moustafa via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., was diverted to Kansas City International Sunday because of situation with an unruly passenger.

The airline said the flight stopped because a “passenger was interfering with the flight crew.”

In the statement, the airline said law enforcement was requested to meet the flight when it arrived.

The passenger who was allegedly unruly was taken into custody and questioned.

A person who shared photos from the incident said he saw people going to the front of the plane to help hold the passenger down.

He said the passenger was trying to get into the cockpit, and a flight attendant used a coffee pot to hit him over the head.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, there were more than 5,900 reports of unruly passengers in 2021.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Although the house fire has been put out by the county fire department, the cause of the fire...
Mt. Sterling house fire leaves one dead
21-year-old Stacie Brugger moved to Tennessee to live with her biological mom when she was a...
Family mourns after Ky. woman is killed in Tennessee
Scott County MIddle School
Dozens of Scott Co. Middle students written up for dress code violation after wearing leggings
A mild surge returns again for the week ahead before storms make an appearance for the latter...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Mild surge coming before storm chances
Troopers have a warning for drivers ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.
Troopers urge drivers to be cautious ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

Latest News

The CPSC cannot recall a dangerous product without the manufacturer’s consent. And it rarely...
Defective: Section 6(b)
Demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions and other issues have blocked several crossings...
Ontario drops vaccine proof; protests persist
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Jury to be seated for hate crimes trial in Arbery killing
Manuel Oliver, whose son, Joaquin, died at Parkland, climbed on top of a tower near the White...
On Parkland anniversary, victim's dad unfurls banner urging action on guns