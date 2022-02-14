Advertisement

Bengals fans pack Lexington bars on Super Bowl Sunday

By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The staff at Kentucky Sports Bar and Grille say they were booked up for days in advance of this Super Bowl Sunday, so they were anticipating an energetic atmosphere. As a result of the close game that unfolded, they certainly got one.

”It’s electrifying,” said Vicki Jackson. “It’s like being at the stadium.”

“It’s so crazy to be here, it doesn’t feel like it’s real,” said Mike O’Brien, who came from Berea to catch the big game at KSBar.

The Bengals brought their A-game and the fans grew louder with each twist and turn in play.

“Just about everybody in here is a Bengals fan,” said Chris Crutcher, an assistant GM at KSBar. “Every customer that comes in, I don’t know anybody that is a Rams fan inside this building right now.”

Although they weren’t Rams fans, some said also weren’t necessarily Cincinnati fans either. But all were aboard the Bengals bandwagon tonight and O’Brien, a Cincinnati native, says there’s a reason for that.

“You want to be able to root for the underdog and this team is just so much fun to watch,” O’Brien said.

He draws a parallel to a team that’s no stranger to this bar.

”I feel like there’s a lot of comparison between Cincinnati and UK,” said O’Brien. “Especially this year where it’s a bunch of young guys who just care enough to keep fighting even when you feel like they’re out.”

He hopes Cincy could keep that fight up to earn its first ever Lombardi Trophy, but unfortunately it just wasn’t enough.

It’s a run that Bengals faithful called historic and one that should make them proud. But tonight, there were feelings of frustration and disappointment in equal measure as that run came up just short.

