Advertisement

Evolve KY hopeful after latest announcement from Governor Beshear

“It’s a chicken and egg kind of situation,” said Mike Proctor, a board member for Evolve KY.
By Grason Passmore
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “It’s a chicken and egg kind of situation,” said Mike Proctor, a board member for Evolve KY.

So what comes first? The want for electric vehicles, or a state with enough EV charging stations to create the demand?

“Folks are kind of reluctant to get electric vehicles because there’s a lack of infrastructure for them. But folks don’t want to put infrastructure in or invest in infrastructure because there aren’t a lot of electric vehicles.”

“You ought to be able to drive from one side of this state to the other and charge your vehicle as needed in a reasonable period of time at a reasonable cost,” said Governor Andy Beshear.

Governor Beshear announced last week the Commonwealth is eligible for as much as $10.3 million in grant funding. The goal is to build up the infrastructure, adding more EV charging stations.

“Having a commitment to putting infrastructure out in the communities and having highway chargers available every 50 miles up and down the highways will go a long way to convincing folks hey, there will be a place to charge when I need to,” said Proctor.

An Evolve KY board member, Mike Proctor, has been working to get government assistance to build more charging stations since 2015. The group has installed 91 charges in 40 locations themselves.

“It’s good for the environment. We do need to attack this global warming issue and face it. It also saves money. I’ve saved $10,000 in the 10 years that I’ve had electric vehicles.”

Proctor’s proud of the progress made recently, while knowing the state still has a long way to go.

The Governor has proposed $100 million in his budget to start building EV charging infrastructure.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Stacie Brugger moved to Tennessee to live with her biological mom when she was a...
Family mourns after Ky. woman is killed in Tennessee
Scott County MIddle School
Dozens of Scott Co. Middle students written up for dress code violation after wearing leggings
Although the house fire has been put out by the county fire department, the cause of the fire...
Mt. Sterling house fire leaves one dead
Left to right: Officer Daniel True, Officer Junior Pauleus and Officer Jacob Webster.
Names of police officers involved in Lexington shooting released
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Blockades on Canada-US border continue as protests swell

Latest News

Fans likened the atmosphere inside KSBar to that of a stadium itself as Bengals fans packed in...
Bengals fans pack Lexington bars on Super Bowl Sunday
The Bengals lose 23-20.
Rams take down Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI
UK beats Alabama 67-63.
Kentucky snaps four-game losing streak at Alabama
The staff at Kentucky Sports Bar and Grille say they were booked up for days in advance of this...
WATCH | Bengals fans pack Lexington bars on Super Bowl Sunday