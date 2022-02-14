Flower shortage frustrates florists on Valentine’s Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Flowers on Valentine’s Day.

It’s one of the more popular ways to express one’s love.

A Lexington florist, who has been in business almost 70 years, says, this year, their shop is dealing with large orders, supply chain issues, inflation and, get this, a flower shortage.

Carol Lynn Events has been empowered by the flower for 68 years and every Valentine’s Day is their version of the Super Bowl.

“It’s the busiest single one most day of the year because it all happens at once,” said owner Ruth Babcock.

Customers like Bernard Jones are looking for a sweet gift for a sweetheart.

“I’m buying for my sweetie, my girlfriend,” said Jones.

His girlfriend is also his ex-wife.

“Well, we got divorced, but we couldn’t stay away from one another, but we still together,” said Jones.

Keeping customers like Bernard happy is where Babcock comes in, but supply chain issues are painting a not-so-rosy picture.

“We’re having to order further in advance and we don’t know what we’re going to get,” Babcock said.

Flowers are shipped in from all over the world, but Babcock says there’s a shortage in supply.

“You also have a shortage of workers so they don’t have the people to cut the flowers,” Babcock said.

However, Valentine’s Day 2022 is expected to be a better year for sales. Last year, Valentine’s Day fell on a weekend. Babcock believes when that happens people would rather spend money dining out.

“If it’s during the week, they’ll send flowers which we kinda like that better, so. I’m really pleased with flowers this year everything looks good, it’s just more of a struggle,” Babcock said.

Babcock says those supply chain issues go back to 2020 but she hopes issues will be fixed by this spring.

