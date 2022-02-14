Advertisement

Gas prices in Lexington close to a dollar higher a gallon than last year

gas prices
gas prices(gas prices)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You may have noticed an increase at the gas pump. Travel experts say gas prices are going up.

Data shows gas prices in Lexington rose nearly 12 cents per gallon in the last week, about $3.23 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 275 stations in Lexington, gas prices are nearly 30 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and nearly 90 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Lori Weaver Hawkins, with AAA Bluegrass, says the cost of crude oil has gone up, which is why people are seeing higher prices at the pump.

She says there’s a greater demand for oil now with more people traveling this year as opposed to last. She also mentioned what’s happening internationally with Russia and Ukraine is having an impact on prices.

“In this case, Russia is actually a part of what they call OPEC Plus. The OPEC countries plus Russia, and so the current situation with Russia and the Ukraine is playing to what we’re seeing with crude oil prices going up,” Weaver said.

AAA experts say you can save money on gas by making sure your vehicle is up to date on maintenance. They also recommended traveling with lighter loads.

Experts say it’s not clear how long gas prices will increase, but they say we can expect higher prices as long as crude oil remains in short supply and high demand.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Although the house fire has been put out by the county fire department, the cause of the fire...
Mt. Sterling house fire leaves one dead
Scott County MIddle School
Dozens of Scott Co. Middle students written up for dress code violation after wearing leggings
21-year-old Stacie Brugger moved to Tennessee to live with her biological mom when she was a...
Family mourns after Ky. woman is killed in Tennessee
A mild surge returns again for the week ahead before storms make an appearance for the latter...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Mild surge coming before storm chances
Troopers have a warning for drivers ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.
Troopers urge drivers to be cautious ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

Latest News

Police investigate a fatal crash on West High Street in Lexington.
Series of deadly crashes prompts safety improvements for section of Lexington road
Forecast Breakdown
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A chilly Valentine’s Day
Fans likened the atmosphere inside KSBar to that of a stadium itself as Bengals fans packed in...
Bengals fans pack Lexington bars on Super Bowl Sunday
New funding could mean more EV charging stations in Kentucky.
Evolve KY hopeful after latest announcement from Governor Beshear