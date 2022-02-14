Advertisement

Lexington NAACP calls for change to Kentucky’s juvenile justice system

By Grason Passmore
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington chapter of the NAACP is calling for change to Kentucky’s juvenile justice system.

This comes after the criminal history of a teen accused of shooting a Lexington police officer came to light.

In a letter from chapter President Whit Whitaker, the organization is calling on state leaders to change the current juvenile justice system, asking them to create a system that focuses on rehabilitation, instead of punishment.

(Read the full letter below)

In the letter, Whitaker says the teen was being tried as an adult youthful offender for his previous charges. Out on bond, on house arrest.

The NAACP’s letter states if he had been sentenced and was serving time in a juvenile detention center, he would have been getting help in a corrective program tailored to the unique needs of teens.

The letter further states that situations like this “only push the juvenile more deeply into the criminal justice system” putting teens at higher risk of re-offending.

In the letter, Whitaker says the legislature passed a bill last year that would “require more individually tailored decision-making for youth in these circumstances, but that did not occur in this case.”

Whitaker ends the letter by saying this cycle will only continue, communities will still be less safe, and teens are more likely to commit more and worse crimes if we don’t see a change to the juvenile justice system.

