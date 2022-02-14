Person dead after shooting involving Kentucky State Police

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A person is dead after a shooting involving Kentucky State Police.

KSP says it happened late Sunday night, just before 11, on Lacey Creek Road in Magoffin County.

State police did not release any details about what happened but said a male subject was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

KSP says the investigation is ongoing.

We’ll keep you updated.

