Rams take down Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI

Cooper Kupp caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford with 1:25 remaining.
The Bengals lose 23-20.
By Alex Walker
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Cooper Kupp caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford with 1:25 remaining and the Rams beat the Bengals 23-20 to win the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

Kupp had four receptions for 39 yards on that drive, including the last three. He also had a key 7-yard run off the right end on fourth-and-1 from the LA 30-yard line.

Stafford completed 7 of 11 for 57 yards on the 15-play, 79-yard series.

