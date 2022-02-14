Series of deadly crashes prompts safety improvements for section of Lexington road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is making changes prompted by a series of deadly crashes near Rupp Arena.

Over the past year, three people have died in crashes along a stretch of road on West High Street. Now, the city plans to install four raised crosswalks to slow traffic down in the area.

The changes come following a study of traffic safety on West High Street that was commissioned by the city. The city has already attempted to improve the area by lowering the speed limit, adding rumble strips and signs and more.

Mayor Linda Gorton says the first priority of local government is public safety. Adding these improvements will calm traffic and make the route safer.

The city will start to design the speed tables later in February and construction will begin in late spring or early summer.

