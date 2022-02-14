Advertisement

US women beat Finland 4-1, to face Canada in Olympic final

United States' Cayla Barnes (3) celebrates after scoring a goal against Finland during a...
United States' Cayla Barnes (3) celebrates after scoring a goal against Finland during a women's semifinal hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Beijing.(AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — Hilary Knight had a goal and assist, Alex Cavallini stopped 25 shots and the defending Olympic champion United States defeated Finland 4-1 in the women’s hockey semifinals at the Beijing Games to set up the sixth gold-medal showdown between the Americans and Canada.

The Canadians advanced earlier in the day after Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice in a 10-3 win over Switzerland.

Canada erupted for five first-period goals in an Olympic-record span of 3:24 to reach the championship game for the seventh time in seven Olympic tournaments.

Finland will play Switzerland in the bronze-medal game on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Although the house fire has been put out by the county fire department, the cause of the fire...
Mt. Sterling house fire leaves one dead
21-year-old Stacie Brugger moved to Tennessee to live with her biological mom when she was a...
Family mourns after Ky. woman is killed in Tennessee
Scott County MIddle School
Dozens of Scott Co. Middle students written up for dress code violation after wearing leggings
A mild surge returns again for the week ahead before storms make an appearance for the latter...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Mild surge coming before storm chances
Troopers have a warning for drivers ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.
Troopers urge drivers to be cautious ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

Latest News

The CPSC cannot recall a dangerous product without the manufacturer’s consent. And it rarely...
Defective: Section 6(b)
Demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions and other issues have blocked several crossings...
Ontario drops vaccine proof; protests persist
The airline said the flight stopped because a 'passenger was interfering with the flight crew.'
American Airlines flight diverted due to ‘unruly passenger’
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Jury to be seated for hate crimes trial in Arbery killing
Manuel Oliver, whose son, Joaquin, died at Parkland, climbed on top of a tower near the White...
On Parkland anniversary, victim's dad unfurls banner urging action on guns