FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave a Monday afternoon update on COVID-19 cases.

The governor reported 1,907 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, and said the state is seeing a 17.93% positivity rate. There were 32 new COVID-19 related deaths reported.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.