Anderson County’s Jenkins eclipses 2,000 points in win vs. Owen County

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Anderson County star Amiya Jenkins scored her 2,000th career point in Monday’s big 8th Region win vs. Owen County.

The future Kentucky Wildcat scored 33 points in the 71-54 win and shined in front of UK head coach Kyra Elzy and star guard Rhyne Howard.

The Bearcats (23-4) host North Oldham on February 19 in the regular season finale.

This is special. @AC_ladybearcats star @Amiy_aaa eclipsing 2,000 points for her career tonight vs. Owen County.



Shared the moment with her family plus @UKCoachLZ and @howard_rhyne! #BBN pic.twitter.com/QELbM0Z8jf — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) February 15, 2022

