Anderson County’s Jenkins eclipses 2,000 points in win vs. Owen County
UK head coach Kyra Elzy and Rhyne Howard attended the game.
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Anderson County star Amiya Jenkins scored her 2,000th career point in Monday’s big 8th Region win vs. Owen County.
The future Kentucky Wildcat scored 33 points in the 71-54 win and shined in front of UK head coach Kyra Elzy and star guard Rhyne Howard.
The Bearcats (23-4) host North Oldham on February 19 in the regular season finale.
