ASHLAND, Ky. (WKYT) - This Valentine’s Day, some Kentuckians are sharing some advice.

The folks at Woodland Oaks Health Care Facility in Ashland have some tips.

Take a look at a few:

Autoplay Caption

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.