Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Strong Storms For Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a much milder day today as temps climb ahead of a potent storm system rolling our way for Thursday. As this moves in, it brings the potential for strong storms and high winds for much of the region.

Temps ahead of this surge into the 60s to give us a really nice Wednesday. Clouds will be on the increase as winds really start to gust up. Gusts of 40mph or greater will be possible as this much milder air sweeps in here.

The setup for Thursday really hasn’t changed much as we have the increasing threat for strong storms and high winds. Low pressure tracks from Missouri through the Ohio Valley and into the Great Lakes, putting our region in the warm sector. A few waves of showers and strong to severe storms would roll across the region during this time.

The models continue to indicate the potential for damaging thunderstorm winds and an overall high wind event.

While damaging winds are the primary threat, there’s also a threat for a brief tornado spin up. Being this close to the triple point is always a little disconcerting for me.

Much colder air sweeps in behind this system with temps dropping more than 30 degrees behind the front.

