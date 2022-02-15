Cincinnati plans rally to honor Bengals’ Super Bowl run

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The City of Cincinnati will host a rally honoring the Bengals Wednesday at 5 p.m.

The rally will be held at Washington Park on the northern lawn with partners 3CDC and Fifth Third Bank, according to a city spokesperson.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, as well as Mike Brown and other representatives of the team, will be in attendance.

The rally will be free and open to the public.

Our @Bengals showcased Cincinnati’s resilience and swagger on the world stage. We are thrilled to honor this incredible run and thank them for their contributions to our great city.



Please join us tomorrow at 5 pm for a rally in Washington Park honoring the AFC Champions! pic.twitter.com/j9ewiXUcCe — Aftab Pureval (@AftabPureval) February 16, 2022

The event represents a scaled-down version of plans for a massive parade and block party that would have taken place Wednesday had the Bengals won the Super Bowl.

Turnout figures to be high, not least because of the unseasonably warm forecast.

On Monday, hundreds showed up in the bitter cold outside Paul Brown Stadium simply to welcome the team buses back from CVG. (Below)

Earlier Tuesday, Bengals Vice President Katie Blackburn published a letter to fans thanking them for cheering on the team all season.

“Thank you for the cheers, the tears, the memories and all of the amazing ways you’ve documented this journey,” she wrote in part. “Thank you for fostering an engaging, inclusive, and overwhelmingly positive online community on Bengals social media channels. Thank you for setting attendance and noise level records that make The Jungle synonymous with a home field advantage in the NFL.

“This season created a lifetime of memories for me and countless Bengals fans. Our fans across the country and the world got to see Cincinnati at its best. You all made this possible and, for that reason, I gratefully say ‘thank you.’

“Remember the feeling and let it fuel us all to get back. So savor this season and let’s get ready to ‘Rule 2022.’”

"WHO DEY!" Chants break out as Bengals players get off the bus at Paul Brown Stadium Monday night following the team's Super Bowl appearance in Los Angeles 🐅 pic.twitter.com/shJO97hbJe — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) February 15, 2022

WELCOME BACK: The moment the Bengals arrived at Paul Brown Stadium Monday night to a hero's welcome from countless members of Who Dey Nation 🐅 pic.twitter.com/4ZjFnvcHj9 — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) February 15, 2022

